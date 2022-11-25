(WHNT) – Black Friday is upon us, but many stores aren’t opening their doors on Thanksgiving night for deals as they have in recent years past.

So, what time are stores opening for Black Friday in North Alabama? News 19 has compiled a list so you know just where and when to line up for Black Friday deals.

Old Navy

Old Navy is one of very few stores opening its door late Thanksgiving night. It will be open at midnight and stay open until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Belk

You can begin shopping at Belk when doors open at 7 a.m.

Walmart

Walmart will be opening at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Best Buy

Best Buy will start its day of deals at 5 a.m. Friday and stays open until 10 p.m.

Target

Target will be opening its doors at 5 a.m Friday.

Kohl’s

You can expect Kohl’s to open at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby opens at 8 a.m. on both Black Friday and the Saturday following.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open for business at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Home Depot

Home Depot opens at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Macy’s

Macy’s will be open starting at 6 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body works opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Dillard’s

Dillard’s will be open on Friday at 9 a.m.

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

DSW hours for Black Friday do depend on location, but the Huntsville location states it will be open at 8 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret’s hours of operation for Black Friday depend on store location. The location at Bridge Street opens at 6 a.m. and the one at Parkway Place Mall is set to open at 7 a.m.

Ulta

Ulta will open its doors at 6 a.m.

Burlington

Burlington’s Black Friday hours vary by location, but the storefront in Huntsville opens at 7 a.m.

Big Lots

Big Lots will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s opens at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy will be open at 5 a.m. Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The sporting goods retailer opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Tractor Supply Co.

You can head to Tractor Supply on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m.

Five Below

Five Below will open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Dollar General

Dollar General did open its doors on Thanksgiving, but it will also be open for Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar opens at 8 a.m.

Barnes & Noble

The bookstore chain will be opening at 8 a.m.

Game Stop

Game Stop opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will be operating during it’s regular hours on Black Friday, meaning it opens at 10 a.m.

Costco

You can head to Costco at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Office Depot

Office Depot will be open for Black Friday shoppers at 9 a.m.

Staples

Staples will be open starting at 9 a.m.

PetSmart

You can start Black Friday shopping for your pet at PetSmart at 7 a.m.