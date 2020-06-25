GNC files for bankruptcy

(WIAT) — GNC has filed for bankruptcy and will close up to 12 hundred stores.

This comes as the 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company faces nearly a billion dollars of debt.

GNC has faced declining sales at its brick-and-mortar locations since before the pandemic.

However, the says that stay-at-home orders during the covid-19 pandemic had a “dramatic negative impact” on its business.

GNC will continue operating, but after closing 20-percent of its retail stores, it will become a smaller company.

The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

