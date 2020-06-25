GNC files for bankruptcy

(WIAT) — GNC has filed for bankruptcy and will close up to 12 hundred stores.
This comes as the 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company faces nearly a billion dollars of debt.
GNC has faced declining sales at its brick-and-mortar locations since before the pandemic.
However, the says that stay-at-home orders during the covid-19 pandemic had a “dramatic negative impact” on its business.
GNC will continue operating, but after closing 20-percent of its retail stores, it will become a smaller company.
The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.
LATEST POSTS
- List: States where COVID-19 cases are increasing
- Newsfeed Now: Sahara dust cloud hits US; Mississippi flag debate
- Stouffer’s unveils ‘Mac on Tap’ machine
- Lawmakers face pressure to change Mississippi state flag
- WATCH LIVE: UAB doctor shares experience treating COVID patients in New York