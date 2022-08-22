BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas prices are at a steady decline after months of being above average.

According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Birmingham have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging about $3.45. Prices now are close to 55 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Gas Buddy reports that the cheapest gas station in Birmingham was priced at $3.14 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive sat at $4.29.

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86. Diesel fuel prices declined nationally by 6 cents within the last week and now stand at $4.97 per gallon.

“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers.”

This is the tenth week straight that gas prices have consistently declined nationally.