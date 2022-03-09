CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Sunday, our clocks spring forward.

To mark the occasion, Kellogg’s is giving away one million free Eggo waffles (100,000 10-count boxes) Monday as a way of helping people out the day after daylight saving time.

Eggo reportedly commissioned a survey of parents across the county and discovered that more than half of them said it’s hard to have breakfast ready that Monday with the time change.

“It’s a rough morning for parents as their kids wake up grumpy, completely thrown off of their schedules,” Eggo’s Joe Beauprez said in a statement. “So, this year we’re giving away one million waffles – 10 times the amount we gave away last year.”

The company is dropping the link to the free Eggo waffles on its Facebook and Instagram pages on March 14. If you’re one of the first 100,000 people to click on the link, you’ll fill out a form and the company will email you the digital reward.

To participate you must be a U.S. resident and must be 18 or older. Find out more about rules and conditions here.