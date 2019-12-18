Coke launches new subscription service

(CNN/WIAT) — It took just three hours for Coca-Cola to sell out of spots for it’s new subscription service on Monday.

The soda company has launched “The Coca-Cola Insider’s Club.” The club gives members the chance to taste some of the 20-plus new drinks coming in 2020 without waiting for them to hit stores.

People could select from two payment options for a six-month membership.

The first option charged $10 a month. The second was $50 pre-paid with one month free.

Coke was only offering one thousand memberships, but there is still hope for those wanting a subscription. The company says people can join the waiting list to notified when more subscription spots open up.

