CDC: Deadly outbreak of Listeria linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs, products

(WIAT) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that one person has died due to an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to pre-packaged, hard-boiled eggs. There have been seven reported cases in five different states.



The pre-packaged, hard-boiled eggs were produced by Almark Foods Gainesville, Georgia. They were packaged in plastic pails for use nationwide by foodservice operators. The products have not been recalled; however, the CDC warns against selling, serving or using these eggs to make other food products.



There is no way to tell whether you have purchased eggs that could be infected. The CDC recommends consumers with a higher risk for Listeria infection to:

Throw away any store-bought, hard-boiled eggs or products containing hard-boiled eggs (like egg salad).

If you already bought hard-boiled egg products, then do not eat them and throw them away regardless of where you bought the eggs or the use-by date.

After discarding the hard-boiled eggs or egg product, be sure to clean surfaces that it may have come in contact with.

If you are at a restaurant , confirm with the restaurant or store that they do not use hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods. If they do, don’t order/buy the product.

If the restaurant or store does not know the origin of their hard-boiled eggs, don't order/eat it.

How do I know that I have been infected with Listeria?



According to the CDC, listeriosis has different symptoms depending on the person and the part of the body affected.



If you are pregnant expect fever and other flu-like symptoms like fatigue and muscle aches. Infection can lead to possible miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.



If you are not pregnant, symptoms can include



Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions along with fever and muscle aches

As of December 18, four hospitalizations have been reported including one death that was reported from Texas.

The Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods are a likely source of this outbreak. The investigation is ongoing to see if there are other sources of contamination and if additional products are linked.



For more information on this food safety alert, click here!

