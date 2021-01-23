Carnival extends cruise cancellations through April

(WIAT) — If you were hoping for a spring break cruise —– you’ll need to wait a while.
Carnival Cruise Line announced it’s extending the cancellations for U.S. cruises, through April 30th.

If you already booked a cruise, the cruise line is contacting its guests — and asking if they would like to choose a future cruise credit, or a full refund.

