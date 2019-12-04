Bake up some cookies on National Cookie Day

(WIAT/CNN) — Preheat to 350 and enjoy! Today is National Cookie Day, and that’s reason enough to indulge in a fresh-baked goodie.

There’s no better time of year to bake up some love. The gift of a cookie is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer at work, school and everywhere in between.

Cookies are one of the most popular American desserts., but the word actually comes from the Dutch word for “little cake.”

You can mix up batches with a variety of flavors to share, like chocolate chip, gingerbread and iced sugar cookies are popular as gifts this time of year.

Share your favorite recipes on social media or with your best friends.

