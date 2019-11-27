Average cost of Thanksgiving meal up by a penny

(WIAT/CNN) — The average price of a Thanksgiving meal is up this year, but only by a penny.
The American Farm Bureau surveys this price of items traditionally served at Thanksgiving. They’ve been publishing these surveys for three decades.
This year, they say the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten is $48.91, or about $5 per person. That’s only one cent more than the cost last year.
The bureau’s standard feast included Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.