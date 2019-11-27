Average cost of Thanksgiving meal up by a penny

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

(WIAT/CNN) — The average price of a Thanksgiving meal is up this year, but only by a penny.

The American Farm Bureau surveys this price of items traditionally served at Thanksgiving. They’ve been publishing these surveys for three decades.

This year, they say the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten is $48.91, or about $5 per person. That’s only one cent more than the cost last year.

The bureau’s standard feast included Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

