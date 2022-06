BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, Q Parker, of the R&B group 112, sat down with CBS 42 News Anchor Lillian Lalo to discuss his upcoming concert in Hoover.

Parker will be performing Saturday night at the Perfect Note restaurant. He says people attending the concert can expect to hear songs from the group, individual Q Parker records and several R&B classics.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

