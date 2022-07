HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Sallye Longshore, director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to discuss the organization’s upcoming opioid prevention summit.

The summit will be held at Ross Bridge in Hoover from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday. The event will feature several different speakers attempting to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.

