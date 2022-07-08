BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Magic City Marketplace organizer, Percy Jones II, joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to talk about a fun event taking place at Good People Brewing Saturday afternoon.

Magic City Marketplace is a family friendly atmosphere where attendees can support local businesses and enjoy live entertainment. This event kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Admission is free to the public and food trucks will be available.

To become a vendor at the next Magic City Marketplace, click here.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.