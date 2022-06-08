BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore, Crystal Smitherman, joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to talk about the pop-up farmer’s market series taking place in District 6.

Smitherman told CBS 42 that the main purpose of the series is to make sure that her community has fresh and healthy food options to enjoy. The market will not only feature local farmers, but local businesses as well.

The pop-up farmer’s market will make an appearance at different locations throughout district 6 every second Saturday of the month until October. Click here to find out when and where the next pop-up will be.

