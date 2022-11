BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event.

The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Eye exams will only be provided to those that apply ahead of time. You can click here to fill out your application, then upload it here.