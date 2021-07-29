TS Claudette disaster loans available for Birmingham and Jefferson County residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Mayor’s office announced Thursday that diester loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office are available for Birmingham and Jefferson County residents impacted by Tropical Storm Claudette on June 19.

The low interest loans are for businesses, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. The filing deadline for physical damage is September 20, 2021 and the filing deadline for economic injury is April 22, 2022.

Applicants can apply online here. For additional information click here.