Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham providing COVID-19 financial assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham announced Wednesday they have provided housing and utility relief to over 700 families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance has helped families pay past due utilities and make direct payments to landlords to avoid eviction.

The CDC recently extended its eviction moratorium until October 3, giving families more time to seek resources to avoid losing their homes.

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

According to the Salvation Army, an estimated 20% of Alabamians are behind on their rent or mortgage payments.

For more information on COVID-19 financial assistance and food assistance through Salvation Army visit BirminghamSalvationArmy.org/Covid19 or call 205-328-4536.