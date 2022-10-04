BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Looking to take the kiddos on a field trip to a pumpkin patch this fall season?

CBS 42 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches across Central Alabama that welcome teachers, students and their parents all season long. Along with the many other fun activities available to enjoy during the trip, you even get to leave with a pumpkin!

4D Farm

7182 County Road 703, Cullman, AL 35055

Open to public Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Field trips available every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in October.

Students $10 person with one pumpkin include d. One free teacher per 15 students.

Griffin Farms

826 Griffin Rd, West Blocton, AL 35184

Open every weekend in October. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.

Offers field trips 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday the whole month of October

Must bring a sack lunch for the day

Tuscaloosa Barnyard

11453 Turner Bridge Rd. Tuscaloosa AL 35406

Open to the public every Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$12 per person

Field trips available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday

Groups of more than 20 total children, $12 per person (including parents)

Easy to carry fall pumpkins $3 per child

