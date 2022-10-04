BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Looking to take the kiddos on a field trip to a pumpkin patch this fall season?
CBS 42 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches across Central Alabama that welcome teachers, students and their parents all season long. Along with the many other fun activities available to enjoy during the trip, you even get to leave with a pumpkin!
4D Farm
- 7182 County Road 703, Cullman, AL 35055
- Open to public Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.
- Field trips available every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in October.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Students $10 person with one pumpkin included. One free teacher per 15 students.
- Parents, siblings and other chaperones are $10.95+tax and must purchase tickets online or at the gate.
- For additional pricing and booking information, click here.
Griffin Farms
- 826 Griffin Rd, West Blocton, AL 35184
- Open every weekend in October. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.
- Offers field trips 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday the whole month of October
- $8 per person with one pumpkin included
- Must bring a sack lunch for the day
- Click here to make a reservation.
Tuscaloosa Barnyard
- 11453 Turner Bridge Rd. Tuscaloosa AL 35406
- Open to the public every Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- $12 per person
- Field trips available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Groups of 20 or less, $250
- Groups of more than 20 total children, $12 per person (including parents)
- Easy to carry fall pumpkins $3 per child
- For additional pricing and booking information, click here.
Old Baker Farm
- 184 Furrow Ln, Harpersville, AL 35078
- Open to public throughout the week from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- MUST purchase a pumpkin for $11 to enter
- Several other activities are available, check them out here.
- For field trips fill out inquiry form or call 205-672-7209 for pricing information