Westhills Elementary School Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Loretta Green, a Special Education teacher at Westhills Elementary School. Ms. Green wants to use HER grant to purchase hands-on materials and Chromebooks for her classroom. She says these items will help keep her students actively engaged. It will also allow them to do their classwork online. Ms. Green says this grant will be a wonderful gift for her students.

Congratulations Ms. Green… from CBS 42, and your Bessemer McDonald’s owner/operator Jason Black. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.