West End High School Counselor wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Lisa Butler, 11th Grade Counselor at West End High School. Ms. Butler says her students have great potential and she wants to help them succeed. She believes that helping them raise their A.C.T. scores will be a positive step for their future. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to provide a free A.C.T workshop for her students. She believes that an improvement in their SCORES could lead to an improvement in the SELF-WORTH.

Congratulations Ms. Butler…from CBS 42, and your Altoona McDonald’s owner/operator Ashley Kaple. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.