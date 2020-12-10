Welding Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Michael Payne, a welding teacher at Pinson Valley High School. Mr. Payne says that, ordinarily, students would share supplies and protective gear in his class, but because of COVID-19, that has changed. That’s why he would like to use HIS grant to purchase welding hoods, jackets, and other personal protective equipment for students who may not be able to afford their own. He wants all his students to have their own gear. Congratulations Mr. Payne…from CBS 42 and your local Pinson Valley McDonald’s owner/operator Ashley Kaple. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.