Sylacauga High School Math Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Greg Lane, a 12th Grade Mathematics teacher at Sylacauga High School. Mr. Lane wants to use HIS grant to purchase a Smartboard for his classroom. It would replace a current outdated delivery method. Mr. Lane says that a Smartboard would allow him to present class material better to blended and virtual students.

Congratulations Mr. Lane… from CBS 42, and your Chelsea McDonald’s owner/operator Jamie Black. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.