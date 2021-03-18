Special Education Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Kaitlyn McAvoy, a 3rd & 4th Grade, Special Education teacher at Hayden Elementary School. Students in her class have been diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, and/or Autism. Ms. McAvoy says sometimes noises, lights and sounds can cause her students to become overstimulated. She wants to use HER grant to provide a sensory area with special materials to help her students calm down and learn to self-regulate. Congratulations Ms. McAvoy, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.