Special Education Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Dr. La Mont Croom, a 7th Grade Life Science/Robotics Teacher at Erwin Middle School. As a first-year teacher at the school, Dr. Croom needs additional supplies to help his students reach their full potential. That’s why he wants to use HIS grant to purchase extra chargers for students’ chromebooks. He would also like to purchase scientific notebooks for each student as well as scientific writing software.