Special Education Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Misty Turner, a Special Education teacher at Westwood Elementary School. Ms. Turner would like to add resources to her classroom to help her students. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase reading and math intervention materials. She says decodable readers will help students improve phonics skills and math materials help with counting and number sense along with basic math skills. Congratulations Ms. Turner, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.