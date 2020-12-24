Special Education Teacher Wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ Grant

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Shera Hudgins, a 3rd-9th Grade Special Education teacher at Greenwood Elementary school. Ms. Hudgins says that she would like to use HER grant to purchase helmets for each of her students – giving them an extra layer of protection during the pandemic. She would also like to purchase folding chairs with cup holders that the class could use outdoors as weather permits. Congratulations Ms. Hudgins, from CBS 42 and Nick Valluzzo, one of your local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.