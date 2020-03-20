Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center Instructor wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center instructor Robert Irwin provides his class with an in-depth look at automotive systems.

“I teach these students how to do brakes, steering and suspension, engine repair, air conditioning, electrical…I even incorporated motorcycle and small engines into it because, there’s an opportunity for employment,” says the automotive technology instructor.

In addition to using computers, Irwin says his students also need to know how to locate information in a textbook, but those are expensive.

So, we surprised him with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant to help purchase those textbooks.

“I want to thank eCO Credit Union, thank McDonald’s, thank CBS 42.. every little bit helps because the students is what it’s all about,” said Irwin.