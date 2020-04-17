Parrish Elementary/Middle School Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. Even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Vickie Wash, a 7th grade English and History Teacher at Parrish Elementary/Middle School. Ms. Wash wants to use her grant to purchase technology and resources for the school. The items will benefit programs like Tornado TV – a morning student broadcast. Resources would also be used for the school’s Peer Helper program. The goal is to reach students holistically.

Congratulations Ms. Wash… from CBS 42, your friendly, local eCO Credit Union branch and your Birmingham area McDonald’s – locally owned and operated. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.