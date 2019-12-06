One Class at a Time: Williams Intermediate School

(WIAT) — For teachers, there are good days and not so good days.

“Well, this year has been a challenge for me. Everything in my room, technology-oriented has broken down. My printer broke down, my projector broke down, then my document camera,” said Tammy Vincent.

All of these items are critical to Vincent’s math class.

“And so I was just feeling the blues one day and I was like, ‘I have got to do something to provide the best learning experience for my students,’” said Vincent.

That’s where CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union come in. We presented a $1,000 check to Ms. Vincent. The first thing to get fixed: her document camera.

“I was devastated to lose my document camera because that is my way of projecting my work onto the board, allowing them to project their work on to the board to where we can share the learning experience,” said Vincent.

This way, she can continue to engage the students more in math, helping them realize its importance in their daily lives.

“These students are using technology every single day of their lives. And for me to stand up in front of them and present a lesson without adding some kind of aspect of technology with it is almost impossible to keep them engaged,” said Vincent.

With a $1,000 to get her classroom back up to speed, Ms. Vincent is looking forward to what the rest of the year will bring.

“My students and I really want to thank eCO Credit Union and CBS 42 for this One Class at a Time grant.”