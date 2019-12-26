One Class at a Time: Simmons Middle School

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — These theater students at Simmons Middle School are preparing for an upcoming play.

Their plays usually have a standard admission charge, but they also offer theater outreach.

“Theater outreach is when we say, “Hey, we’ve got a great production. You’ve got kids who may not be able to afford the theater production. Let’s bring you in for free,” explains Simmons Middle School theater director Delle Kincaid.

Kincaid says they often take these performances to a number of schools each year, but that takes money.

“When we travel to these schools, each bus ride is several hundred dollars,” says Kincaid.

That’s why we surprised Kincaid with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant. So now, students across the area can enjoy a theatrical experience performed by these talented students.

“To CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union, this is an amazing gift, and we are all–all of us, my students and I–are very, very grateful,” said Kincaid after being presented the grant.

