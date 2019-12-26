One Class at a Time: Simmons Middle School

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — These theater students at Simmons Middle School are preparing for an upcoming play.
Their plays usually have a standard admission charge, but they also offer theater outreach.
“Theater outreach is when we say, “Hey, we’ve got a great production. You’ve got kids who may not be able to afford the theater production. Let’s bring you in for free,” explains Simmons Middle School theater director Delle Kincaid.
Kincaid says they often take these performances to a number of schools each year, but that takes money.
“When we travel to these schools, each bus ride is several hundred dollars,” says Kincaid.
That’s why we surprised Kincaid with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant. So now, students across the area can enjoy a theatrical experience performed by these talented students.
“To CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union, this is an amazing gift, and we are all–all of us, my students and I–are very, very grateful,” said Kincaid after being presented the grant.
LATEST POSTS
- Police release teen suspect in Barnard student’s killing
- Ari Behn, Spacey accuser and ex of Norwegian princess, dies
- Father chases intruder who grabbed 11-year-old daughter out of Florida home Christmas Eve
- Pregnant Texas woman killed on Christmas by baby’s father
- How you can get free drink from Starbucks now until the end of 2019