One Class at a Time: Oak Grove Elementary School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — For the math students in Oak Grove Elementary teacher Caleb Rotenberry’s class, learning involves a lot more than just pencil and paper. For example, when we visited, the students were working through a play-dough recipe. Mr. Rotenberry believes it’s important to offer students a variety of learning options.

“Everyone doesn’t learn by lecture. Everyone doesn’t learn through hands-on, but if I can mix in several different learning styles, then my students will benefit from that,” Rotenberry said.

The teacher would like to purchase math manipulatives and other items to give his exceptional education students more opportunities to learn.

That’s why we surprised him with a $1,000 One Class at a Time Grant on behalf of eCO Credit Union and the Hueytown McDonald’s. Now, he’ll have more ways to keep his lessons interesting and engaging.

“Being able to have this grant money, a thousand dollars, that’s a ton of money that will help me buy math manipulatives to help these guys further their math lessons and things of that nature,” said Rotenberry. “I’d like to thank “One Class at a Time” at CBS 42, the eCO Credit Union, and McDonald’s.

