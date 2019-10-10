One Class at a Time: Mortimer Jordan High School

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — These students could be future store owners, business leaders, or technology moguls. They’re part of the “Foundations in Entrepreneurship” class at Mortimer Jordan High School in Kimberly.

Their teacher, Stephen Manning, says the class covers topics that help students prepare to become business owners.

“We’ll go into the baby steps of what entrepreneurship is, the steps of owning your own business, how the market works, financing…” Manning explains.

Entrepreneurship isn’t an easy task, so Manning is making sure his students aren’t surprised by the many moving parts of the job.

“It’s more than just taking money in. It’s having employees, insurance, taxes…running a business is [about] more than just a dollar.”

To help Manning purchase a special digital curriculum for his class, we surprised him with a $1,000 check. Mr. Manning’s class is this week’s One Class at a Time winner. This opportunity is provided by eCO Credit Union.