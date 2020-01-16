One Class at a Time: Moody High School

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Theater students at Moody High School are motivated. Their teacher, Lara Meeks, says that until recently, the school had no theater arts department. So, the students decided to make their own.

“For them to go get a sponsor, get kids to do it, hold auditions, build their own sets, get their place to have it,” Meeks said. “It’s pretty amazing. They’re phenomenal kids.”

But do to the department being so new, there is little to no funding for much-needed materials to throw on a show. So, CBS 42 and McDonald’s decided to help Meeks and the department with the One Class at a Time $1,000 grant.

“To put our supplies, to put things that we build, for our costumes, for anything theater-related,” Meeks said. “Thank you so much to CBS 42 One Class at a Time, eCo Community Credit Union and yay for McDonald’s. We love McDonald’s.”

