One Class at a Time: McAdory Middle School

(WIAT) — Sophie Phillips teaches a self-contained special education class at McAdory Middle School. For some of her students, daily tasks can pose some challenges.

“It’s very hard for a lot of my students to grasp concepts, so I try and give them hands-on experiences that are going to show them why we do certain things like washing our hands,” Phillips said.

So, learning is centered around life skills.

“…skills that are going to help them obtain an entry level job later on down the road once they’ve entered high school,” Phillips explained.

And that’s why we surprised her with a One Class at a Time $1000 grant. She plans to use the money to expand her students’ learning horizons with something like an outdoor classroom.

“…to get them into the environment and to get them learning in a way–other than just textbooks and through paper and pencils,” Phillips said. “To get this money is going to help us out in a huge way. Thank you to CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union…so much for this opportunity.”