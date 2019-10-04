One Class at a Time: Margaret Elementary School

MARGARET, Ala. (WIAT) — These students are keeping the beat, but they’re not in music class. This is P.E. at Margaret Elementary School.

Their teacher, Bret Owens, is always looking for new ways to get his class moving.

“Their first thoughts may be, ‘Well, I’m not good at basketball so I can’t be active. I’m not good at baseball, I don’t play softball so I’m not active.’ That’s why we introduce stuff like this, like the drums–different ways that they can be active and get their heart rate up,” explains Owens.

But constant use can take its toll on the exercise gear, so we surprised Owens with a $1,000 grant to buy new supplies for his class. Now, these students will have the equipment they need to grow healthy and happy.

“I would like to thank CBS 42 for giving me this opportunity to receive this grant and also eCO Credit Union for providing us this opportunity,” Owens says.