One Class at a Time: Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School

(WIAT) — DeLaura Downs will soon be teaching geometry at the Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School in Pleasant Grove.

“…And part of that geometry, we will be creating 3D geometric figures and using theorems of postulates to prove that they really do work,” said Downs.

Downs would like for the students to use Chromebooks to actually create those 3D objects, but there simply aren’t enough for the whole class.

“We’ve got four teachers trying to use 24 Chromebooks, and we can’t always get to it,” Downs explains.

So, with the help of eCo Credit Union, we surprised Downs with a check to help purchase more for her class. And soon, her students will be able to take what they’re learning in class and create real-life examples.

“That’s what I hope to use the grant for – to purchase more Chromebooks that they can use technology for some real-world applications. Thank you One Class at a Time, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union. I cannot even tell you. This might be a thousand dollars, but it means a million to me.”