One Class at a Time: Hueytown High School

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Johnny Lafoy teaches automotive technology at Hueytown High School. His class gives students hands-on experience in automotive diagnostics and repair.

“Rachets, you name it, anything that you have to apply the physical force to, to get work out of, is a hand tool,” said Lafoy.

Lafoy says there are some real-life benefits to students who learn automotive technology.

“There’s a definite need for technicians, and there is the ability to make a very comfortable living and have a very professional career doing something like this that doesn’t necessarily require a 4-year degree,” Lafoy explained.

But staying up-to-date on automotive equipment can be expensive. So with the help of eCO Credit Union, McDonalds, and World of Wheels, we presented Lafoy with a $1,000 grant to help the class get what they need.

“Equipment and safety materials, personal protective equipment — those are some of the biggest things the money will be used for,” said Lafoy. “I’d like to thank eCO Credit Union, World of Wheels, and also CBS 42. The funding that we get from this is sorely needed and so, we really, really appreciate it. Thank you very much.”

