One Class at a Time: Heritage Christian Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Janea Savell teaches second grade at Heritage Christian Academy. Her class covers a multitude of subjects including math, science, the Bible, history and language arts.
Savell encourages class participation, but she would like to include new technology to make her lessons more “hands-on.”
“I wanted to purchase a smart board for my classroom. // I can put things up on the screen that’s interactive,” Savell said. “And it just makes it more fun to learn and teach with that.”
That is why CBS 42, with the help of eCO Credit Union, gifted Savell’s class with this week’s One Class at a Time $1,000 grant!
“Thank you eCO Credit Union and CBS 42 for this One Class at a Time grant,” Savell said.
