One Class at a Time: Greenwood Elementary School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jaquetta Christian is the media specialist at Greenwood Elementary School, and she enjoys helping her students discover the magic of reading books.

“A book can take you anywhere. You can be a doctor today when you read…you can be a pirate tomorrow,” Christian says.

But sometimes, there aren’t enough of the more popular books to go around.

“The second graders usually get here, get the copies before the upper graders get here, and they’re very disappointed,” Christian says.

So we surprised Ms. Christian with a “One Class at a Time” grant.

Christian says she already knows how she’ll spend the money.

“I’m going to use the money to buy a series that is frequently checked out, and there are not enough copies. And Spanish books so that our Spanish kids can have books to read in their native tongue.”

This way, even more students can experience the joys of reading.

“Thank you so much Channel 42, my favorite news station, and eCO Credit Union. Me and my student body will forever be grateful to you,” Christian says.