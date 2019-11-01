One Class at a Time: Green Acres Middle School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham music director is ready to do their happy dance after being the recipient of this week’s “One Class at a Time” grant!

Rodney Womack teaches sixth-grade music and band at Green Acres Middle School. He says music means a lot to his music, especially those who don’t have sports to fall back on.

“And not only do we do their instrument things like that, we always try to teach, like, piano, voice,” Womack said.

Womack plans to use the $1,000 grant to purchase sheet music his students need for their upcoming Christmas and spring concerts.

“Thank you to the sponsors, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union, thank you guys so much. You guys just don’t know how much this means to me. Thank you so much,” Womack said.

