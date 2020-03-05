One Class at a Time: Grantswood Community School

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Andrea Riley teaches kindergarten class at Grantswood Community School. Her creative outfits set the mood for a special science program.

“It’s a mad science Thursday. It’s a STEM. I have all my kids do science experiments. We dress up in our lab coats,” said Riley. “I just feel like it’s a great opportunity for them to start young to get into the science world. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough science in our curriculum, so I’m trying to provide them with a little bit extra.”

Riley’s class performs these experiments each week, and the costs can really add up. So, we surprised her with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant to help pay for more science supplies.

Now, these bright young minds can continue with the gloppy, fizzy, messy experiments that make science fun.

“I want to thank One Class at a Time; I want to thank CBS 42, McDonald’s, and eCO [Credit Union]. Thank you so much,” said Riley.

