One Class at a Time: Glen Iris Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The look on their faces will tell you that these students love music class at Glen Iris Elementary School.

Their teacher Crystal Drake says that she’d like to do more with the class, but there are some limitations.

“I don’t have a whole lot of instruments, because, as you know, they’re very, very, very expensive,” said Drake.

Drake would like to purchase more musical hand chimes for her students.

“It’s something that we can use in the classroom if we had a class set, “she said.

That’s why we surprised her with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant. So very soon, every student in her classroom will be able to play the hand chimes, together.

“Thank you all so much, to the eCO Credit Union, to McDonalds, and also to CBS 42 News. Thank you all so much,” said Drake.

LATEST POSTS