One Class at a Time: Ephesus Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tracey Williams teaches 3rd grade at Ephesus Academy. Her lessons are engaging, education…and fun.

The talented teacher gives credit where it’s due. She says it’s the students who make her class so special.

“They’re excited about learning, and so just to see their faces is what gives me the motivation to come every day,” Williams says.

Williams loves her students, and she wants to give them new experiences that will expand their learning. So, with the help of eCO Credit Union, we surprised her with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant. Now, she can give her class even more learning opportunities.

“I’ll be able to use it for field trips and books. I want many colorful books, so, even if we’re not able to travel, we’re able to experience it through the live color in the books. I would like to thank CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union. Without them, this would not be possible,” said Williams.

