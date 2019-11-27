One Class at a Time: Central High School

(WIAT) — “Everything has to be original content. We will not be using anything copyrighted,” Valencia Winston tells her classroom.

These students could be future film makers. They are part of the International Baccalaureate film program at Central High School in Tuscaloosa. Their teacher, Valencia Winston, recognizes their talent, but the class is limited on equipment.

“We only have one editor that the students are sharing. For them to actually learn all of the processes of how to edit video and to do it well…they need to practice,” Winston says.

They’re even having to borrow cameras from another school. That’s why we surprised her with a $1,000 One Class at a Time grant. So now, these students will have more equipment to help their bring their cinematic visions to life.

“Thank you CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union. Our students appreciate it, we appreciate it and go C-High, Falcons nest!” said Winston as she accepted the grant.

