One Class at a Time: Calera Elementary School

(WIAT) — They may not even realize it, but these students are learning. They’re part of the STEM program at Calera Elementary School. Their teacher, Sonya Eggleston, says that giving her students hands-on experiences leads to some very special moments.

“There are lots of ah-ha moments. Lots of them. Whether it’s ‘Oh, I push this button for the robot to go up; oh, it actually did go up.’ Or today, someone had to build the Washington monument out of blocks and he did it. And it made his day! He told the whole hallway, told all the teachers how great he did,” said Eggleston.

Eggleston says there are many things she’d love to provide for her students, but those take money.

“There’s numerous robots so they can practice coding. There’s other manipulatives and things that we can purchase,” said Eggleston.

So, we surprised her with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant to help her buy those supplies.

“Thank you to CBS 42, One Class at a Time, McDonald’s, as well and also eCO Credit Union. Thank you so much,” said Eggleston.

