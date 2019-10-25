One Class at a Time: Brighton School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — These students are part of the beginning band at Brighton School. Their teacher, Carrie Cruz, says that band can teach students some important life skills.

“Teamwork, cooperating with others, self-discipline…because you have to spend time on your own practicing. So this is a great thing for all kids,” says Cruz.

But, Cruz says, her band program faces some challenges.

“We have a lot of pretty old instruments and my band keep growing, and it’s harder to find instruments for them to play that work really well. It can be kind of difficult to play an older instrument when the valves don’t want to move,” says Cruz.

So, we surprised her with a $1,000 grant. And very soon, additional instruments will be on their way to the Brighton band room.

“…with this thousand dollars, we are going to be able to get quite a few more kids really excited about it. I want to thank CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union for this opportunity. Thank you!” Cruz says.