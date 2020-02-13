One Class at a Time: A.H. Parker High School

(WIAT) — Patricia DeLaine teaches social studies at Parker High School. She tries to help her students relate to places and events they may only read about.

“A lot of times, we don’t get to see things in the real world,” DeLaine explained.

One way she brings the information to life and makes it more relatable is by having her students create models.

“If I can bring some of that world into the classroom, they’ll get to visit the White House, they’ll get to build Congress,” said DeLaine.

But architectural model kits are expensive.

“They range from $169 up to $329 apiece,” DeLaine revealed.

So we surprised DeLaine with a “One Class at a Time” grant to help buy her those kits. Now DeLaine can help her students relate even more to the world around them.

“Thank you One Class at a Time, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union and McDonald’s. Thank you for making this a reality for my classroom,” said DeLaine.

