Oakdale Elementary School Teacher win ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Johnnie Lee, a 5th Grade Reading and Mathematics teacher at Oakdale Elementary School. Ms. Lee wants to use HER grant to purchase supplies for science experiments in her classroom. She loves doing experiments with her students but there just aren’t enough funds to purchase the supplies. Ms. Lee says that she would love for her students to be able to conduct experiments and have that hands-on student engagement.

Congratulations Ms. Lee… from CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.