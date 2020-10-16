Midfield High School Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Heather Hufford, a 12th Grade, Health Science/Patient Care Technician at Midfield High School. Ms. Hufford is in the process of building a health science program at the school. Her class trains students to become patient care technicians. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase items like CPR manikins and training defibrillators. She says that these items would help her students prepare for a job in healthcare field. Congratulations Ms. Hufford… from CBS 42, and your Midfield McDonald’s owner/operator Nicholas Valluzzo. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.