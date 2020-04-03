Memorial Park Elementary teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our Once Class at a Time program CBS 42, eCO Credit Union, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s are proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Monisha Moore – a 3rd grade teacher at Memorial Park Elementary. She wants to use her grant to create mental health care kits for her students. She would also like to purchase more hands-on activities, such as robots, for her classroom. Her hope is that these will help her students focus more on academic success and less on worries outside of school.

Congratulations Ms. Moore from CBS 42, your friendly, local eCO Credit Union branch and your Jasper McDonalds owner/operators Barry & Lorriane Degonzague. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.