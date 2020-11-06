McAdory High School Teacher Wins S1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Erica Farnham, a 9th Grade, Biomedical Science teacher at McAdory High School. Ms. Farnham says that Biomedical Science combines the fields of biology and medicine in order to focus on the health of both animals and humans. She says that this is a brand-new program at the school and the courses rely heavily on their lab. That’s why she wants to use HER grant to purchase additional lab supplies and equipment. Congratulations Ms. Farnham, from CBS 42, and Nick Valluzzo, one of your local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.