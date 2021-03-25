Math Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Molly Cameron, an 11th Grade Math teacher at Verbena High School. Ms. Cameron says many of her brightest students struggle to achieve a fair math score on college entrance exams because they lack the proper calculators. She says they are simply running out of time using basic calculators. That’s why she wants to use HER grant to purchase graphing calculators for her students. Congratulations Ms. Cameron, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.